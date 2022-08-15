BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Less rain means hotter temperatures

Bruce: A break in rain coverage for now
(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NUEVA ORLEANS (VivaNOLA) - Over the last 3 weeks, we had rain in many areas nearly every day. Today was a different story as temps soar into the 90s again. Feels like the triple digits. Tonight will be dry but warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday into Wednesday, rain chances and temps will be seasonal in the low 90s during the day. rain coverage in the 30-40% range.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, a front digs south and stalls just north of the area, sparking more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage rises to 60-70%.

Good news in the tropics, there are no storms expected over the next 5 days.

Derechos de autor 2022 WVUE. Reservados todos los derechos.

