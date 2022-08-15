Bruce: Less rain means hotter temperatures

NUEVA ORLEANS (VivaNOLA) - Over the last 3 weeks, we had rain in many areas nearly every day. Today was a different story as temps soar into the 90s again. Feels like the triple digits. Tonight will be dry but warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Bruce: So with all of the rain the last 3 weeks our temps stayed below average in the 80s. Here is the result of drier skies. Today temps rocket into the low to mid 90s. Feels like was in the 102-106° range. More of the same tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/V1nGIAf8oC — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 15, 2022

Tuesday into Wednesday, rain chances and temps will be seasonal in the low 90s during the day. rain coverage in the 30-40% range.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, a front digs south and stalls just north of the area, sparking more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage rises to 60-70%.

Good news in the tropics, there are no storms expected over the next 5 days.

