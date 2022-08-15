Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police.

The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.

Witnesses reportedly flagged down an officer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man was detained and will be tested for possible intoxication. Charges are pending.

