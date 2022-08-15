Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi.

I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.

I shared my unusual Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis with the Fox 8 audience several years ago. Most Type 1 diabetics are diagnosed as children or young teens, but I joined the ranks in my late 30s. I shared my use of an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor in managing my illness.

Much of the research and advancements leading to those developments that help streamline treatment is supported by the American Diabetes Association making it easier to live with the chronic life-threatening disease.

I’ve received so much help and support from direct donations to several community events. A luncheon sponsored by St. James Parish Hospital raised $1400 in June.

In July the Dove Bar on Rampart in New Orleans hosted a happy hour event bringing in about $250 in donations. On Monday, August 8 Ma Momma’s House at Pythian Market hosted a giveback day pledging 15% of proceeds to my campaign.

You can still get me closer to kissing that pig with a direct donation to the campaign and purchasing tickets to the August 20 Gala where myself and the other candidates will be in attendance.

Fox 8′s own Kelsey Davis and Rob Krieger will wow you from the stage as our emcee duo for the evening. All proceeds will benefit the local American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi.

