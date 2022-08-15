BBB Accredited Business
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance

(WVUE FOX 8)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The following is a press release from Entergy Louisiana:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

  • Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)
  • One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:
  • First page of 2021 tax return(s)
  • 2021 W2(s)
  • Last paystub(s)
  • Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)

United Way’s online process will enable customers to upload these required documents to complete their application submission. Applications will be processed and administered through the following United Way partners:

While applications will be available online at the aforementioned United Way web pages, United Way partners will provide any additional application details within their respective parishes.

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four. Customers are encouraged to visit www.entergy.com/answers for the most up-to-date information on bill assistance.

Eligibility requirements by household size and income:

Entergy bill payment assistance
Entergy bill payment assistance(wafb)

Along with the $4.4 million pledge, a $425,000 supplemental donation will be made to Entergy’s The Power to Care program to help low-income older adults and customers with disabilities in Louisiana with their bills. The supplemental donation to The Power to Care is in addition to $1.4 million that has already been donated to The Power to Care for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities in Louisiana.

In addition to a supplemental donation for The Power Care, grants totaling $450,000 will be made to local nonprofits throughout Louisiana. Information regarding those organizations will be provided once they are selected.

Customers who qualify for the $150 bill credits will receive information via text, email and phone calls. If customers suspect a scam, they should call us at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy.com/scams for more information.

