Hannah: Above-average temperatures take over until midweek

Front brings more rain to the region
Temperature trend this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The week kicks off with above-normal temperatures, returning the summertime heat.

Highs will be near the mid 90s through the middle of the week with low rain chances.

Monday rain chances are lowest with a few stray storms. Late evening showers and storms become more likely Tuesday into Wednesday.

A frontal boundary swings down from the north midweek firing off more widespread storms, and dropping daily highs back into the high 80s.

