Hannah: Above-average temperatures take over until midweek
Front brings more rain to the region
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The week kicks off with above-normal temperatures, returning the summertime heat.
Highs will be near the mid 90s through the middle of the week with low rain chances.
Monday rain chances are lowest with a few stray storms. Late evening showers and storms become more likely Tuesday into Wednesday.
A frontal boundary swings down from the north midweek firing off more widespread storms, and dropping daily highs back into the high 80s.
