LSU QB Myles Brennan not at practice; reportedly stepping away from football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a noticeable absence from LSU’s football practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan was not in attendance and is stepping away from football, according to reports.

Myles Brennan is walking away from football after being informed he will not be the starting QB.



The #LSU QB competition is officially a two man race. — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) August 15, 2022

Brennan’s abscence Monday left the Tigers with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer and junior Jayden Daniels, along with true freshman Walker Howard as the primary LSU quarterbacks.

Brennan has been with the Tiger program since 2017 but has only played sparingly, including three starts at the beginning of the 2020 season before an injury cost him the remainder of the year.

Last summer, Brennan was competing with Max Johnson for the starting spot but an off-the-field injury then forced him to be sidelined for the entire season.

While head coach Brian Kelly hasn’t said it publicly, the speculation during fall camp has been that Brennan is running behind Daniels and Nussmeier, or Nussmeier and Daniels, in the LSU quarterback derby.

