Zack: More heat than storms to start the week

Highs will soar into the middle 90s the next few days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve flipped the script on the weather from last week as the heat and humidity are now the big story as rain chances take a back seat for a few days.

Getting your work week started, expect a hot one out there for Monday. Highs will soar on us into the middle 90s which means these temperatures haven’t been felt in a couple weeks. Not only will the actual air temperatures get up there, heat index values will be around 105 this afternoon so monitor your heat exposure. Rain chances look dismal as a stray 20% downpour possibility remains in the forecast.

Looking ahead a few days we do see some changes coming as the week rolls on. Slowly we will get a few more storms each day with a much stormier pattern settling in by week’s end. Rain coverage by Thursday and Friday will be around 60-70% so the wet pattern isn’t going away for too long. The extra rain and clouds will knock our highs back down into the 80s.

The climatological 6-week peak of hurricane season begins this week. As of now, I don’t see much for us to worry about as the Gulf/Caribbean look pretty quiet the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

