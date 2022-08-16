BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead in two-vehicle crash on I-10 in New Orleans East

A person was killed Monday night (Aug. 15) in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound I-10 at...
A person was killed Monday night (Aug. 15) in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound I-10 at Bullard Avenue, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed Monday night (Aug. 15) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East, police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. New Orleans police said the fatal wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at Bullard Avenue around 10:22 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

Uptown New Orleans car theft victim says police never responded
Uptown New Orleans car theft victim says police never responded
Orleans sheriff Susan Hutson faces Council questions after inmates protest jail conditions
Orleans sheriff Susan Hutson faces Council questions after inmates protest jail conditions
Covington 4-year-old awaiting lung transplant in Texas hospital
Covington 4-year-old awaiting lung transplant in Texas hospital
Family of Plaquemines ATV suspect accuses deputies of deliberately trying to harm teen
Family of Plaquemines ATV suspect accuses deputies of deliberately trying to harm teen