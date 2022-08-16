1 dead in two-vehicle crash on I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed Monday night (Aug. 15) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East, police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. New Orleans police said the fatal wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at Bullard Avenue around 10:22 p.m.

