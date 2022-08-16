BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details how to steal different models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old suspect in Connecticut was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend.

Police in Shelton said they were called for a report of a group of young men trying to break into vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The suspects had been in a Hyundai that had been reported stolen out of another town, according to WFSB.

Police learned that a vehicle was then stolen in the area and later found the suspected stolen vehicle driving. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 16-year-old from Ansonia, Connecticut.

The suspect was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The juvenile told police that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Police said that since Aug. 13, there were six reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. Five were Hyundai vehicles and one was a Kia vehicle.

Police said the social media videos demonstrate how to steal newer model Kias and Hyundais using a USB cable. The vehicles being targeted do not have a push-button start.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away

Latest News

DNA test unites New Orleans woman with father in Norway
DNA test united New Orleans woman with father after 52 years
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor
Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
Lake Charles mother facing murder charge after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours