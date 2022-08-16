BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million

Boy’s mother and her live-in boyfriend charged with first-degree murder, obstruction
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are charged with first-degree murder...
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are charged with first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of Jones' 2-year-old son Ezekiel Harry.
By David Jones
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Parish grand jury charged the accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry -- the boy’s mother and her live-in boyfriend -- with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with his death.

A judge set bond amounts at $5.1 million each for 28-year-old Maya Jones and 36-year-old Jermaine Robinson, who are accused of killing Jones’ son and stuffing his body into a duffel bag dropped into a trash can on July 12.

Harry’s remains were found in the garbage can after police said Jones went to neighbors to claim Harry had been abducted. A daylong search was launched, before Jones began changing her story, according to police.

Autopsy results show Harry died of blunt force trauma to the head. Police released video showing Jones and Robinson on the morning of his death carrying a duffel bag allegedly containing Harry’s remains.

Jones and Robinson are scheduled for an arraignment hearing Aug. 23. A trial date of Nov. 14 has been set before Judge Jason Dagate.

Robinson previously pleaded guilty to drug and child abuse charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, center, was questioned Monday (Aug. 15) by New Orleans...
City Council questions Orleans sheriff on jail safety, transparency concerns
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said Monday (Aug. 15) he was starting a second...
DA Jason Williams takes second job with New Orleans law firm that defended him
LSU has 20 commits in their 2023 class
On3's Sam Spiegelman breaks down LSU's recent hot streak on the recruiting trail
Orleans DA Jason Williams takes second job at New Orleans law firm
Orleans DA Jason Williams takes second job at New Orleans law firm