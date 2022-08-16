BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Hotter temps as rain chances are low for now

Bruce : Dry for now; A stormy snapshot Thursday
Bruce : Dry for now; A stormy snapshot Thursday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NUEVA ORLEANS (VivaNOLA) - Today was another hot day as our high was 95° above the normal temp of 92°. Feels like temps were as high as 111° in some areas.

A line of storms could move through late Tuesday night, dependent on the positioning of a surface disturbance dropping south. More heat and lower humidity Wednesday will be another hot day as rain chances remain low (30%). Fewer clouds and lack of widespread rain rockets the temps again above normal. Stay hydrated in the mid-August heat.

Feels-like temperatures will again reach well into the triple-digits through the afternoon Wednesday.

The highest rain chance is on Thursday into Friday as a cold front drops through the region increasing storm likelihood and slightly dropping temperatures back into the high 80s.

In the tropics there is one low chance feature way down south near Honduras. It is expected to move northwest into the Bay of Campeche in the next few days. There is no threat to our area at this time and likely ever. We will watch and keep you updated..

