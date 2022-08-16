Carjacking suspect struck, killed by vehicle while fleeing police in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed Monday night (Aug. 15) after fleeing from police onto Interstate 10 in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

New Orleans police said the fatal wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at Bullard Avenue around 10:22 p.m.

According to the NOPD, the victim was one of three carjacking suspects who fled police.

Chief Shaun Ferguson said in a press conference Tuesday the three individuals were driving in a stolen Chevrolet Equinox in the 900 block of Nunez Street.

A pursuit ensued on the I-10 Service Road North at Bullard Avenue. Ferguson says the vehicle came to a stop shortly after in the 12000 block of the service road and all three occupants fled on foot.

Two suspects ran into the neighborhood and evaded capture, Ferguson said. The third suspect reportedly jumped a fence and attempted to cross I-10. Ferguson says the man was successful in crossing the westbound lanes, but then jumped a barricade and was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ferguson says he spoke to the driver of the vehicle who was visibly upset and concerned. Ferguson called the incident “very unfortunate.”

