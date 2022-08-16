BBB Accredited Business
Carjacking suspect struck, killed on I-10 while trying to flee New Orleans police

By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said federal monitors were on the scene late Monday night (Aug. 15), after an alleged carjacker was struck and killed on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue following a police chase.

The incident backed up traffic for more than an hour, and the search continues for two other suspects who escaped.

Police said this was not the outcome they sought, but they were determined apprehend three alleged carjackers seen driving in a Chevrolet Equinox that was reported stolen Aug. 1 from the 900 block of Nunez Street in Algiers.

“It’s definitely scary and concerning. How do you protect yourself? You never know,” said Sara Skgerli, who lives near the scene of the original carjacking in Algiers.

Police said officers spotted the stolen Equinox over the weekend, but failed to apprehend the suspects. Then around 10 p.m. Monday night, Seventh District officers patrolling in New Orleans East spotted the vehicle again and Supt. Shaun Ferguson said they began an authorized pursuit. Ferguson said the suspects pulled over on the westbound service road and bailed out of the vehicle. Two suspects fled in one direction, the third attempted to flee across the highway.

“Three occupants fled from the vehicle to the neighborhood when the vehicle came to a stop,” Ferguson said. “The third suspect jumped the fence and attempted to the cross the interstate. He was successful in crossing the interstate headed westbound, but unfortunately he was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on I-10, which ultimately caused the death of that individual.”

Ferguson said the suspect struck on the interstate was hit by a car driven by a man traveling through New Orleans with his family.

“It’s a loss of a life, and it’s sad ... I don’t understand the senseless crime,” said Skgerli.

Ferguson said the two other suspects got away as officers tended to the injured third suspect. He said federal monitors were on the scene and no further investigation is expected regarding police the handling of the Incident, as the search for the other two suspects continues.

Ferguson said the officers got permission to pursue the suspect before the half-mile chase began.

