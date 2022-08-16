BBB Accredited Business
Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

