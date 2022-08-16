Gretna Fest 2022: The Revivalists, John Fogerty, The Beach Boys headline festival’s big return

GRETNA, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Revivalists, John Fogerty, The Beach Boys will headline the 2022 Gretna Fest returning for the first time since the pandemic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant and Jefferson Parish officials announced Tuesday the official music lineup for the popular West Bank festival heading back to historic downtown Gretna.

New Orleans-based rock band The Revivalists will headline Friday night. Singer-songwriter John Fogerty will top Saturday night’s lineup, and rock icons The Beach Boys close out the festival as Sunday’s headliners.

The music lineup also includes Chapel Hart, Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, Dumpstaphunk, Grace Potter, Gov’t Mule, Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys and Dwane Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, among others.

With the theme of “Revel on the River,” Jefferson Parish officials also announced other changes for the festival’s 26th year.

For the first time ever, the festival will go cashless, utilizing RFID wristbands for tickets and all transactions. Organizers say they’re aiming to make Gretna Fest an affordable family event by lowering ticket prices this year.

Gretna Fest 2022 will also feature a new kids’ corner with games, inflatables, bungee run, train rides and face painting. For adults, a new Club Backstage will bring live music, LSU and Saints watch parties and a full bar to the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts.

The Gretna Heritage Festival is known for featuring performances by national entertainments and Louisiana favorites in historic downtown Gretna. In previous years, the festival encompassed 25 city blocks with food booths, a beer garden, a car show, carnival rides and games.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to host the event in October 2021 were also unsuccessful after the Delta variant surge forced organizers to cancel the festival.

In 2019, the Gretna Heritage Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Advance tickets are already available for online purchase at the festival website, GretnaFest.com. Single-day pre-sale tickets cost $20 and three-day weekend passes cost $45. General admission is free for children ages 12 and under.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.