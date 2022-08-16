Hannah: August heat lingers a few more days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot sun and heat advisory criteria for Tuesday, with a few storms moving through late.

Feels-like temperatures will reach well into the triple-digits through the afternoon Tuesday, and high temperatures will near mid-90s. Little relief from the heat will come from clouds and storms today, but a few pop-up showers are possible.

A line of storms could move through late Tuesday night, dependent on the positioning of a surface disturbance dropping south.

The highest rain chance is on Thursday as a cold front drops through the region increasing storm likelihood and slightly dropping temperatures back into the high 80s.

