BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hannah: August heat lingers a few more days

Storms are possible late
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot sun and heat advisory criteria for Tuesday, with a few storms moving through late.

Feels-like temperatures will reach well into the triple-digits through the afternoon Tuesday, and high temperatures will near mid-90s. Little relief from the heat will come from clouds and storms today, but a few pop-up showers are possible.

A line of storms could move through late Tuesday night, dependent on the positioning of a surface disturbance dropping south.

The highest rain chance is on Thursday as a cold front drops through the region increasing storm likelihood and slightly dropping temperatures back into the high 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents