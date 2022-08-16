High heat with storm chances late

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mini heat wave has settled in for a few days as we see soaring temperatures along with late day storm chances heading into the middle of the week.

Most of today is going to be plain old hot and dry. Expect highs to rise into the middle 90s in most locations with feels like readings approaching that 108 number. For this reason, a Heat Advisory has been put in place for most of the area. The past few weeks of clouds and storms have kept the heat manageable so make sure you take those extra precautions for today.

I don’t want to forget about the storm chances as late in the day we’re expecting a complex of weather to move out of Mississippi. This will be more so in the evening hours so we’re plenty hot through the day and then all that energy will be fed on by the storms. Expect lightning, wind and heavy rains if you get caught by one.

Eventually our rain chances will increase enough late in the week to provide relief from the heat during the middle of the day. This first occurs on Thursday with that general pattern lingering into next weekend. Highs by then will drop to around 90 and the mini heat wave will come to an end.

In the tropics peak season is ready to begin and I’m seeing signs within the models that storms are going to start forming in the next few weeks. There is nothing for us to be concerned with right now but certainly it’s time to pay more attention to the day-to-day in the tropics. One weak low will move off the Yucatan and into the Gulf by this weekend with some slow development possible.

