BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

Ivy Lee
Ivy Lee(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, Aug. 14, resulting in the child’s death.

The 9News Investigators have learned Ivy Lee, 22, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her 6-month-old baby girl. The Calcasieu Parish coroner identified the child as Carissa Lewis. Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) confirm the Department of Children and Family Services previously had contact with the mother after she was accused of abandoning another child in a hot car back in 2019.

RELATED: Lake Charles mother facing murder charge after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours

“Yes, DCFS was involved in the case,” said Chief Deputy Gary “Stitch” Guillory with CPSO. “They were called out but during the course of the investigation, the mother voluntarily gave us that baby before the state had to get involved. That baby was given to a family member so there was never another follow-up.”

Lee originally told detectives that the child was not in her care. She later told detectives that she left the child in her small SUV for around five hours while she was at work. Guillory said it’s unclear what the mother’s motives were but there’s no excuse for what she’s accused of doing.

“She knew that baby was in the car and she chose to go to work for an entire shift. There is no excuse,” added Guillory.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away

Latest News

Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death
Patty McCraw was reunited with her father, Ole Fredrik, after 52 years thanks to a DNA test.
‘Didn’t think I’d ever find him;’ DNA test unites New Orleans woman with father in Norway after 52 years
DNA test unites New Orleans woman with father in Norway
DNA test united New Orleans woman with father after 52 years
Kohen Granier will start at QB for Nicholls
Nicholls football gears up for a run at the Southland Conference title
Carjacking suspect fled police on foot before fatally struck on I-10
Carjacking suspect fled police on foot before fatally struck on I-10