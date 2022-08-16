BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lake Charles mother facing murder charge after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, resulting in the child’s death.

“Somebody out there would have loved this child, somebody would have loved the opportunity to raise this child,” chief deputy Gary “Stitch” Guillory said.

Ivy L. Lee, 22, flagged down an off-duty deputy around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street and told the deputy her six-month-old child was not breathing, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The off-duty deputy and another deputy who was patrolling the area performed life-saving measures on the child, Vincent said. The child was brought to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Lee originally told detectives that the child was not in her care. She later told detectives that she left the child in her small SUV for around five hours at her workplace on Gerstner Memorial Drive, Vincent said.

“She stated that she initially left the car running, but a coworker later told her the car was later running, and she turned her vehicle off,” Guillory said.

Suspected marijuana was found in the SUV, Vincent said.

This isn’t Lee’s first incident like this. She was arrested in 2019 for child desertion charges for leaving a two-month-old in a vehicle.

“That child was removed from the home and placed with a family member,” Guillory said. “During the course of our investigation, we learned of other instances where Lee had left the child in the vehicle.”

Lee was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. She is held on $1,204,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away

Latest News

Kohen Granier will start at QB for Nicholls
Nicholls football gears up for a run at the Southland Conference title
Carjacking suspect fled police on foot before fatally struck on I-10
Carjacking suspect fled police on foot before fatally struck on I-10
A person was killed Monday night (Aug. 15) in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound I-10 at...
Carjacking suspect struck, killed by vehicle while fleeing police in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Whether it was your first year, or 25th year at the Gretna Heritage Festival, thousands packed...
Gretna Fest 2022: The Revivalists, John Fogerty, The Beach Boys headline festival’s big return
Woman killed, man and dog injured in Canal Street shooting, police say