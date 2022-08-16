Nicholls thankful for football normalcy; ready to fight for Southland Conference title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 2021 was no doubt unusual for the Nicholls Colonels, playing two seasons in one calendar year. A seven-game season in the spring after the fall of 2020 season was postponed due to COVID, and an 11-game season in the fall.

“There was not a playbook. We talked about it all through COVID. There wasn’t a playbook. There wasn’t a coach you could to say ‘hey how did you handle this situation?’ Nobody has ever been through it before,” said Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe.

The 2022 campaign brings a bit more normalcy, after having a traditional spring and summer.

Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. led the Colonels in both seasons last year, but he’s since left for Incarnate Word.

In steps Kohen Granier. The former Destrehan Wildcat has played in 17 games in his time at Nicholls so far.

The senior finally enters the season as QB1 for the first time in his career.

“It feels amazing. We’ve worked a long time for this. I’m looking forward to it.. Very excited. Very very excited,” said quarterback Kohen Granier

“He has matured so much over the years. He’s that leader. Al the guys respect him. They wanna play for him,” Rebowe.

Granier has weapons around him, including a deep running back room led by Collin Guggenheim.

The former John Curtis Patriot rushed for 10 touchdowns last season, and set a program single-season record averaging just over 103 rushing yards per game.

“Last year I got my feet wet for the first time in college. Just learning how to properly take care of your body is a big thing especially in college. I really feel good,” said running back Collin Guggenheim.

The Colonels last won a Southland title in 2019, and that season was also their last trip to the FCS playoffs.

Both Guggenheim and Granier have their sights set on much more than just a conference championship.

“I think that’s everybody’s expectation in the country is to win a national championship,” said Guggenheim.

“Obviously there’s a conference championship, which is going to come. But we’re going to the playoffs. We’re going win that national championship,” said Granier.

The Colonels begin the 2022 campaign on the road at South Alabama on September 3rd.

