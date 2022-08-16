Saints and Packers meet up in dual practices

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The conditions in Green Bay today were sunny and in the 70′s. Much different than the suffocating heat and rain in New Orleans … and frankly the ideal weather here this time of year.

It was a big reason why the Saints wanted to do these joint practices with the Packers in the first place.

“Felt good, felt good. A little different. I didn’t feel like when I stood here that I had just gotten out of the shower,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

A reporter jokingly followed up asking if Allen would come back in February.

“Yeah I’d love to. It’s all part of training. I think there’s a toughness that comes along with battling the heat. Like, it ain’t easy. I mean it’s not easy having to fight through that mentally. I think is good for your football team. I think you can draw on that in points in the season when you face adversity. So I think that’s good, but I also think there’s a balance where you got to get them back a little bit. I think that’s what this weekend is about,” said Allen.

“To be honest I like practicing in New Orleans, but anytime you can go against someone in a different jersey that’s always good. Camp can kind of get a little, it can get a little draining going against your teammates every day. So it was a nice change up,” said safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Both teams worked for about two hours. They’re scheduled to meet again tomorrow at the same time, and the conditions should be the same as well.

