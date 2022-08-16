BBB Accredited Business
Woman killed, man and dog injured in Canal Street shooting, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was killed, and a man and a dog were injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny Sunday afternoon (Aug. 14).

According to NOPD, just before 5 p.m. police were called to a scene where they spotted a female shot and killed and a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Derrah Nelson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police also located a dog suffering from gunshot wounds in the incident. The dog was transported to the LASPCA for treatment. No update on the dog’s condition at this time.

