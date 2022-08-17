After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season.

In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.

It's the slowest start to a hurricane season in about 30 years in terms of ACE. Our 2.8 ACE units tie 1998 but if you're looking for an even slower year - you have to look to 1992. That '92 ACE started going up real fast as Andrew just developed off the coast of Africa. #lawx pic.twitter.com/eUoMJ0Jpm2 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 17, 2022

That could change soon. Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says tropical activity is expected to pick up towards the last week of August. Storms will start to form; some out in the Atlantic Ocean, others possibly closer to home.

The first area to watch will be near the Yucatan Peninsula, as “quick hitters” in recent years have popped up on us. Models are starting to show lowering pressures in the Caribbean, but are also picking up on some long-track storms off the coast of Africa and into the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a tropical wave across the southwestern Caribbean. The wave is forecast to emerge into the southwest Gulf later this week. The NWS has given it a low (20%) chance of developing over the next five days.

There is a low chance of tropical development in the southern Gulf as well.

AND, there is a low chance of tropical development in the southern gulf. This is not expected to have immediate impacts if any at all pic.twitter.com/ewf9TNVIaX — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 17, 2022

As we enter the peak of hurricane season, here are some preparedness tips for people with various disabilities. Have either yourself or a caregiver review these tips to ensure that you are prepared if a hurricane threatens the area. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/jpUYNxEaEw — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 17, 2022

The NWS says a large swath of Saharan Dust has been keeping systems at bay, but that air mass changes daily and things can go from quiet to active quickly.

If you think it's been a little quiet across the #TropicalAtlantic, you can thank a large swath of Saharan Dust for keeping systems at bay! It's important to note that the Saharan Dust air mass changes daily, so while the tropics remain quiet for now, it can ramp up quickly! pic.twitter.com/Tm1QLcKfNg — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) August 17, 2022

There is nothing to be worried about at this time, but now is a good time to start getting your hurricane plan in place.

