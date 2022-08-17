After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season.
In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.
That could change soon. Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says tropical activity is expected to pick up towards the last week of August. Storms will start to form; some out in the Atlantic Ocean, others possibly closer to home.
The first area to watch will be near the Yucatan Peninsula, as “quick hitters” in recent years have popped up on us. Models are starting to show lowering pressures in the Caribbean, but are also picking up on some long-track storms off the coast of Africa and into the Atlantic Ocean.
The National Weather Service is monitoring a tropical wave across the southwestern Caribbean. The wave is forecast to emerge into the southwest Gulf later this week. The NWS has given it a low (20%) chance of developing over the next five days.
There is a low chance of tropical development in the southern Gulf as well.
The NWS says a large swath of Saharan Dust has been keeping systems at bay, but that air mass changes daily and things can go from quiet to active quickly.
There is nothing to be worried about at this time, but now is a good time to start getting your hurricane plan in place.
