BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season.

In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.

That could change soon. Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says tropical activity is expected to pick up towards the last week of August. Storms will start to form; some out in the Atlantic Ocean, others possibly closer to home.

The first area to watch will be near the Yucatan Peninsula, as “quick hitters” in recent years have popped up on us. Models are starting to show lowering pressures in the Caribbean, but are also picking up on some long-track storms off the coast of Africa and into the Atlantic Ocean.

THE SEASON IS ABOUT TO BEGIN - I say it around this time every year, it’s never what happens in June/July that keeps me...

Posted by Meteorologist Zack Fradella on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The National Weather Service is monitoring a tropical wave across the southwestern Caribbean. The wave is forecast to emerge into the southwest Gulf later this week. The NWS has given it a low (20%) chance of developing over the next five days.

There is a low chance of tropical development in the southern Gulf as well.

The NWS says a large swath of Saharan Dust has been keeping systems at bay, but that air mass changes daily and things can go from quiet to active quickly.

There is nothing to be worried about at this time, but now is a good time to start getting your hurricane plan in place.

Download the FOX 8 Weather App to track the tropics in real-time

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say

Latest News

After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Next 3 Days
Last day of high heat then the stormy pattern returns
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 16
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 16
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 16
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 16