Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers.

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers.

Beginning Aug. 17, qualifying Entergy customers across the state can apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis at unitedwaysela.org. For application information, please visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/. You will need the following documents:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older: First page of 2021 tax return(s) 2021 W2(s) Last paystub(s) Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)



To qualify, Entergy says customers must have a total household income of $69,000 or less for a family of four.

A breakdown of household income requirements to qualify for Entergy's bill payment assistance (Entergy)

Customers are encouraged to visit entergy.com/answers for the most up-to-date information on bill assistance.

“Your energy bill should not be a third of your paycheck,” Entergy customer Nancy Buckman complained.

Atmos Energy is offering bill pay assistance in Jefferson Parish (Atmos Energy)

In Jefferson Parish, officials have teamed up with Atmos Energy to help customers struggling to pay their natural gas bills. Residents will receive assistance on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are no income guidelines. Senior accommodations are being made.

Residents can apply in person on Wed., Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground (5851 5th St., Marrero, LA 70072) or on Fri., Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delta Playground (8301 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, LA 70003).

See below for a list of program guidelines and restrictions:

Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport

Must be an ATMOS Residential Customer and bill must be in applicant’s name or household member

Must bring a copy of your last bill and/or account number

Must not have received three Share the Warmth pledges in the past year

For more information, contact JeffCAP at 504-736-6900.

“I went from $140 to having doubled,” Buckman said. “I called Entergy, I asked them if I could discuss it with them. I asked him what the fees were and they said that they have no clue what the fees mean.”

Entergy says a big reason for spiking rates is because natural gas prices are soaring. Other factors contributing to recent bill spikes include June being the region’s hottest June on record, and the fact that the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant was shut down in February and March.

Last week, hundreds waited in lines at a two-day event a Joe Brown Park where the City of New Orleans was offering to pay past due balances for eligible customers.

Entergy New Orleans has implemented a moratorium on shut-offs for delinquent accounts and late fees will be credited back to the customer’s account from July 1 - Nov. 1.

If you live outside of New Orleans and your household income is less than $40,000, convenience fees for payments made through third-party vendors will be credited back through November.

