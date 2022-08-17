BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Biden administration expected to release new COVID-19 booster guidelines

HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next...
HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next month, Americans will have access to new COVID-19 boosters to fight off two of the omicron strains.

The Biden administration is expected to issue “operational guidelines” to prepare for the rollout of the updated boosters, according to a source close to the administration’s planning discussions.

According to the source, the Department of Health and Human Services will release the guidelines to public health departments in the next week or two. The guidelines will include information about ordering vaccines and what to expect in terms of the logistical plan.

On Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator shared that the new boosters will be available in early to mid-September.

The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say

Latest News

Newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle makes its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's...
Endangered sea turtles nesting Chandeleur Islands for first time in 75 years
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer’s ‘hidden’ side
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor he removed over abortion
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, says her physical wounds are slowly healing, but it will take...
Lone survivor of White House lightning strike is on the mend
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe