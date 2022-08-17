BBB Accredited Business
Bourbon Street Extravaganza concert for Southern Decadence canceled due to monkeypox concerns

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bourbon Street Extravaganza concert for Southern Decadence has been canceled due to monkeypox concerns.

The concert was set to return for the first time since the pandemic.

Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend is one of the largest LGBTQ events in the country.

The concert normally attracts up to 20,000 people.

There have been concerns about the lack of availability of the monkeypox vaccine in Louisiana.

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Health said it was in contact with Southern Decadence organizers to get people vaccinated before the event.

Monkeypox spreads through close or intimate contact.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

