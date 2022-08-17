Bruce: Last dry day as rain chances ramp up Thursday into Saturday
NUEVA ORLEANS (VivaNOLA) - Today is the last day as rain chances rise on your Thursday and continues into Saturday. A weak cold front is sliding south over our area and this with lots of moisture to work with will help to develop storms across the area tomorrow extending into the weekend. Thursday expect more wet weather with rain chances bouncing up to about 60% to finish out the week. More clouds and rain give us a bit of a break on temperatures with highs dropping back to near the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
In the tropics there is a wave over the southern Yucatan near Belize. It has a small 20% chance of development as it heads into the southern Gulf (Bay of Campeche). In the next 10 days models indicate the tropics will come alive as we are approachint the the peak of the season in the next 3 weeks. Stay tuned.
