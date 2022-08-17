Bruce: Last dry day as rain chances ramp up Thursday into Saturday

NUEVA ORLEANS (VivaNOLA) - Today is the last day as rain chances rise on your Thursday and continues into Saturday. A weak cold front is sliding south over our area and this with lots of moisture to work with will help to develop storms across the area tomorrow extending into the weekend. Thursday expect more wet weather with rain chances bouncing up to about 60% to finish out the week. More clouds and rain give us a bit of a break on temperatures with highs dropping back to near the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Bruce: Final day day today as a front stalls over us kicking up more showers and a few thunderstorms as we head into Thursday through Saturday. The hot days of late will be less with more clouds and rain. pic.twitter.com/cEmOKsXx21 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 17, 2022

In the tropics there is a wave over the southern Yucatan near Belize. It has a small 20% chance of development as it heads into the southern Gulf (Bay of Campeche). In the next 10 days models indicate the tropics will come alive as we are approachint the the peak of the season in the next 3 weeks. Stay tuned.

