Entergy CEO announces plans to retire

Leo Denault
Leo Denault(Hand-out | Entergy Corporation)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Corporation announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) that Leo P. Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire in 2023 following 23 years of service to the company and a 40-year career in the energy industry.

The Entergy board of directors elected Andrew “Drew” Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to succeed Denault as CEO, effective Nov. 1.

Denault will continue to lead the board as executive chairman until his retirement. He will work closely with Marsh and the senior leadership team to support a smooth and organized transition.

