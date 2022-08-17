Federal judge to hear city’s argument to terminate NOPD consent decree

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City attorneys hope to persuade U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan at a hearing Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 17) to terminate the consent decree that has kept the New Orleans Police Department under federal oversight for more than 10 years.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office filed a 54-page brief on Tuesday, arguing that the NOPD has “substantially and materially satisfied the letter and spirit of the decree through durable reforms,” and that any systemic violations of federal law in the way the police department operates “were remedied years ago.”

The court filing also accused federal monitors appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice of moving the goalposts on compliance with the decree’s 492 specific provisions, saying, “That subjectivity has added years to the process and exhausted the City’s resources.”

Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu asked for a DOJ investigation of the city’s police force in May 2010, then signed the department into the federal consent decree on July 24, 2012. The expense of the decree after more than a decade is unclear, but officials previously said it cost the city more than $55 million over the first five years of federal oversight.

“The goal of durable constitutional policing by the NOPD has been achieved,” the city claimed in its court filing. “After a decade of federal control over the NOPD, it is necessary and appropriate for the decree to be terminated.”

Lead federal monitor Jonathan Aronie is expected to address the city’s request and criticisms at today’s hearing. At the most recent public hearing earlier this year, the monitor told Morgan that the NOPD had satisfied 15 of 17 major compliance categories, but still fell short in the categories of bias-free policing and “stop, search and arrest.”

At an Aug. 4 press conference at City Hall, Cantrell said recent conversations with police officers convinced her that the NOPD’s ability to recruit and retain cops would be greatly improved by getting out from under the consent decree and its paperwork and supervisory requirements that many in the department find onerous.

“They want recognition for a job well done, and not to be handcuffed when they know how to police,” Cantrell said.

The court filing bluntly added, “The city agreed to pay the monitor to evaluate NOPD’s compliance with the decree, not to facilitate an endless DOJ investigation of NOPD at the city’s expense. These resource-exhausting tasks and subjective approval requirements at each step compound to make compliance exceedingly subjective, impractically costly and greatly delayed.”

Even if Judge Morgan agrees with the city’s argument, escape from the decree would not be immediate. Under terms of the agreement, the NOPD must demonstrate sustained compliance with all facets of the decree for a wind-down period of two years, starting whenever the judge decrees that initial compliance has been achieved.

