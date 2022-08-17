Gretna fest to return for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - City leaders in Gretna announced the return of the Gretna Heritage Festival during a news conference at the Gretna Cultural Center.

The festival is returning to Gretna for the first time since the start of the

COVID-19 pandemic. The last Gretna Heritage Festival took place in 2019.

Reverend Aubrey Wallace said he’s been attending the festival for years.

“I just enjoy that weekend I always participate with it,” Wallace said.

He said he’s excited about going back to the festival.

“It’s one of the greatest events they have on this side of the river and everybody look forward to coming to Gretna Fest,” he said.

Council-at-Large Ricky Templet said he thinks this year’s turnout will be a success.

“We’ve gotten up to over a hundred thousand people at this event in the past and we’re looking forward to a very successful event this year and excited to have so,” Templet said.

Officials said they want to bring the festival back to its old roots to help the non-profit organizations in the area.

Councilman Michael Hinyub said the return of the festival will strengthen the local economy.

“It showcases the city that a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to see. So, it showcases the city and it has a long-term economic effect on it so it’s nothing but positive for the economy in Gretna,” Hinyub said.

Wallace said he thinks the festival’s return is a sign that things are getting back to normal.

“I think a lot of people will be more appreciative of the Gretna Fest now because of its two-year absence and I think it’s gonna benefit everybody in this community certainly the businesses around here and the entire city of Gretna,” he said.

