Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music.

The venue has had dancers spinning on the floor to live music since 1955, and the club’s name is derived from the effect of all that dancing. Learn what it all means in the latest Heart of Louisiana report from Dave McNamara. And to read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

