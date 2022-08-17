BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Joe Burrow graces cover of September edition of Sports Illustrated

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet again.(Sports Illustrated)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may notice a familiar face on the front cover of September’s issue of Sports Illustrated.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet again.

The former LSU football star affectionally known as ‘Louisiana’s adopted son’ discussed several topics including becoming a superstar NFL player, reviving a starved NFL city and franchise, the team camaraderie that helped the Bengals win the AFC North, and how he will continue managing expectations in his pursuit of winning a Super Bowl.

“What’s great about our team is you start to have these little moments with everybody,” Burrow said. “It’s not just me and the receivers or the offensive linemen. I think it’s pretty rare and I honestly think that’s why we ended up winning all those games,” he finished.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is battling with Garrett Nussmeier for QB1 at LSU.
LSU QB battle down to Daniels and Nussmeier
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates after hugging his father Donald...
Along with a new season schedule, the Pelicans have jokes
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) moves the ball against the Phoenix Suns...
Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. buys supplies for New Orleans area teachers
Saints will play Green Bay on Friday night at 7 p.m. on FOX 8.
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints & Packers first joint practice