Last day of high heat then the stormy pattern returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect one more day of this really hot and mostly dry weather before we revert back to the stormy pattern we experienced most of the past two weeks.

Highs today will soar into the middle 90s making it one of our hottest days of the month so far. Feels like readings should get to near 108 this afternoon so once again that will be Heat Advisory criteria for most of the area. Make sure you take those heat precautions!

As for the rain, today’s rain chance will creep up late in the afternoon into this evening as storms exit out of Mississippi. For the majority of today we look dry so I’m keeping rain chances around 20% but those percentages due increase late day. This is all setting the stage for a return to the stormy pattern and clouds as we move into the end of the work week. Rain coverage will jump to 60-70% both Thursday and Friday with some heavy downpours possible at times.

A quick look at the weekend shows lingering tropical moisture will yield some daily downpours but overall it looks pretty much like normal summer.

We’re now a few days away from August 20th, the start of peak hurricane season. Models are hinting at things becoming more active in about 7-10 days so it’s time to start paying attention to the forecasts more frequently. Right now the only thing being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center is a wave moving into the Southwest Gulf.

