BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana homeowners insured by Florida-based UPC might have to find new coverage

Insurance Commissioner says only those with Freddie Mac-backed mortgages initially affected
By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More Louisiana homeowners are at risk of losing their insurance and the state’s Insurance Commissioner is urging policyholders to take action.

Florida-based United Property and Casualty Insurance (UPC) is in the latest company to find itself in trouble and will stop writing new policies in Louisiana on Jan. 1.

“That is because their financial rating has been downgraded, to the point where they’re actually not eligible for Freddie Mac-backed mortgages,” Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

Donelon said UPC’s new rating still is good enough for Fannie Mae-backed mortgages, so not all of UPC’s 37,000 Louisiana policyholders will be initially affected. But those with mortgages backed by Freddie Mac will be force-placed by the lender into much more expensive coverage.

“We’re going to allow those citizens, those policyholders, to shop for 60 days from the date of the notice of cancellation from their lender to find a company with a rating that would prevent them from being forced-placed,” Donelon said.

If they cannot find a new policy, Donelon said they’ll be able to get a Louisiana Citizens policy that has retroactive coverage back to the date of cancellation..

Donelon said the same goes for more than 10,300 Weston policyholders in the state, who will be cancelled Sept. 7.

“These two are not as threatening as what we just went through with Southern Fidelity, Lighthouse and Maison, from a numbers standpoint,” Donelon said. “We should be OK.”

So far, Donelon says about 131,000 policyholders across the state have been affected. Louisiana Citizens has gone from 50,000 policyholders to more than 100,000, adding about 400 new customers each day.

“They’re good for this season,” Donelon said. “Now, their challenge will be next year, if they still have those 100,000-plus policies.”

Donelon said if a severe hurricance hits, Citizens policyholders might be at risk of assessment, which means their premiums would go up.

Donelon said to avoid that, the state needs more companies to get back into the market. He said he hasn’t heard of any more potential company failures.

“Hopefully, we’ve seen the end of it, but I’ve said that before,” he said. “So, I don’t make any promises in that regard. But I’m cautiously optimistic that this is the end of it.”

Donelon said UPC policyholders need to open any correspondence from their mortgage company, in case it contains a notice of force-placed coverage. In that event, they should contact their agent immediately or call the Louisiana Department of Insurance at 800-259-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away

Latest News

About 120 former residents of sinking Isle de Jean Charles are expected to relocate to...
Federal relocation of Terrebonne Parish ‘climate refugees’ set to begin from vanishing Isle de Jean Charles
A $250 million project to dredge and deepen the Mississippi River will allow larger container...
Leaders celebrate finish of first phase of Mississippi River dredging project
'Climate refugees' prepare to move from vanishing Isle de Jean Charles
COAST IN CRISIS: 'Climate refugees' prepare to move from vanishing Isle de Jean Charles
Insurance woes deepen for Louisiana homeowners as Florida-based UPC is downgraded
Insurance woes deepen for Louisiana homeowners as Florida-based UPC is downgraded