LSU QB battle down to Daniels and Nussmeier

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is battling with Garrett Nussmeier for QB1 at LSU.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is battling with Garrett Nussmeier for QB1 at LSU.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At Wednesday’s practice at LSU it was very noticable that Myles Brennan is no longer on the team. It’s now Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier fighting for QB1. They both have each other’s back.

“We’ve both been in quarterback competitions. We have both learned it doesn’t matter what the other person does. I’ve said that before many times. There’s no bad blood between me and Jayden. We’re good friends, we root for each other. We worry about how to improve ourselves. It’s a long season, we know how it goes. We want the offense as a whole in the best position we can, so we can all win games,” said Garrett Nussmeier.

“Not just me, but keeping all the quarterbacks on their P’s and Q’s. We got a great room, it doesn’t matter who’s going to start here. I know we help each other prepare the best that we can to help the team win. So coming here, teaching Nuss the things to know if they are the starter. That they can learn from older guys. They’re great players, great guys on a leadership part,” said Jayden Daniels.

A big thing Daniels and Nussmeier have in common, they can get with their arm and their legs.

“Just being here, the main thing is being the best version of me. If that’s a part of my game, running. There’s times I can stay in the pocket a little bit longer. We’ve been working with Coach Kelly and Coach Denbrock, and Coach Sloan on all those type of things. But that’s not just me, that’s everybody. They don’t want us to lose who we are at the end of the day. We got to do what makes sense at the end of the day, and how we got here,” said Daniels.

“I think the style of their offense is a little bit more mobile. Instead of a base, dropback, pro-style offense. We do a little of both, that’s why I love this offense. There’s mobility, but there’s also sitting back there and slinging it,” said Nussmeier.

