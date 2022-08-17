BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NBA YoungBoy’s ‘The Last Slimeto’ debuts at No. 2, tops Beyonce on Billboard 200

NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - YoungBoy Never Broke Again has become the only artist so far this year to earn three new top ten records on the Billboard 200.

YoungBoy’s most recent release, ‘The Last Slimeto’ brought in an impressive 108,400 album equivalent units. Around 103,500 of those came purely from streams.

The record gained over 161 million on-demand streams in its first week.

Snatching the No. 1 spot this week was Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ returning to the top of the chart for its 14th week overall, thanks to 108,800 album equivalent units earned.

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ dropped to No. 3 after debuting at NO. 1 with 89,000 album equivalent units.

YoungBoy’s February release ‘Colors’ and his collaboration album with DaBaby ‘Better Than You’ in March also cracked the top 10.

This is YoungBoy’s 12th top 10 release on the Billboard 200.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say

Latest News

Stephen Colbert, left, and Jon Batiste, right, attend the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza...
Jon Batiste leaving ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell appointed Howie Kaplan as director of the new Office of...
Cantrell creates new Nighttime Economy office to aid New Orleans’ entertainment venues
New Orleans creates new Office of Nighttime Economy, headed by owner of The Howlin' Wolf
New Orleans creates new Office of Nighttime Economy, headed by owner of The Howlin' Wolf
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Lil Wayne teases ‘Tha Carter VI’ is ‘coming soon’ during Young Money Reunion concert