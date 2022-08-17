NBA YoungBoy’s ‘The Last Slimeto’ debuts at No. 2, tops Beyonce on Billboard 200

(WVUE) - YoungBoy Never Broke Again has become the only artist so far this year to earn three new top ten records on the Billboard 200.

YoungBoy’s most recent release, ‘The Last Slimeto’ brought in an impressive 108,400 album equivalent units. Around 103,500 of those came purely from streams.

The record gained over 161 million on-demand streams in its first week.

Snatching the No. 1 spot this week was Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ returning to the top of the chart for its 14th week overall, thanks to 108,800 album equivalent units earned.

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ dropped to No. 3 after debuting at NO. 1 with 89,000 album equivalent units.

YoungBoy’s February release ‘Colors’ and his collaboration album with DaBaby ‘Better Than You’ in March also cracked the top 10.

This is YoungBoy’s 12th top 10 release on the Billboard 200.

