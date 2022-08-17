New Orleans doctors treat critically injured patients in Ukraine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two doctors and a nurse from University Medical Center recently returned after weeks spent treating burns and war injuries sustained by patients in Lviv, Ukraine.

“When we landed and saw anti-aircraft missiles lining all around the airport, it was a very sobering experience to realize you were not home,” said Dr. Jeffrey Carter, professor of surgery at LSU Health and medical director of the UMC burn center. “You were in a far-away land where war was very real.”

Since February, Russia has been on the attack, invading Ukraine and causing devastation and mass casualties.

“The people of Ukraine did not ask for this war, but they are putting on heroic faces and dealing with a unimaginable enemy, with tremendous injuries and great loss of life,” Carter said.

Carter and his UMC associates arrived in Lviv on June 26 and returned July 12.

Carter said he felt safe in Lviv, considering the ongoing war in the eastern part of the country. His group of physicians and nurses had “handlers” assigned to protect them and get them out of the country if necessary.

“They were also there to make sure we had all the resources we needed, to live comfortably and do our job on the mission,” Carter said.

“There was a lot of concern about air raids and missile attacks. And while we were there, a few days we heard air-raid sirens, and each time missiles would fly into Ukraine. They would turn on the sirens and as they figured out where exactly the missiles would hit, they would turn off sirens at different parts of the country so that people can take shelter.”

Carter said the injuries they treated were “catastrophic” and “life-altering.” The workload proved tough.

“We saw tremendous injuries,” he said. “The kinds of injuries we’ve only seen in natural disasters here in the New Orleans area. People who have suffered multiple limb loss: Pilots and other military personnel, and civilians.”

Aside from treating critically injured patients, Carter and nurse Mario Rivera also had an impact on the Ukrainian medical staff.

“Mario and I are both advanced burn life-support instructors. So we were able to go over to Ukraine and do the first burn life-support course in the country. The doctors there were really appreciative, because this was a crash course on how to take care of burn-injured patients that need to be resuscitated and have their pain and wounds treated.”

This mission hit close to home for Rivera, who served as a nurse officer in the US Army for 22 years, treating combat injuries in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

“When one of the casualties that was complex -- poly trauma, multiple amputations -- came to the hospital in the middle of the night, my former boss in the military was with us. And it was second nature as we were treating the casualty,” Rivera said. “We’d look at each other and we were talking with our eyes, saying, ‘We’ve seen this type of injury before.’”

Seeing the injured soldiers and civilians in Ukraine brought back a flood of memories from his past.

“We had a Ukrainian aviator, we had a Ukrainian soldier with devastating injuries,” Rivera said. “But throughout the entire process, all they were sharing with us was how thankful they are that we were there, and sharing pictures of families and loved ones. And that took me back in a real good way. The bonds that deployed soldiers and sailors, marines and airmen get created in combat, but they’re different. But it translates from one service to another and from one army to another.”

For Carter and Rivera, it was a challenging mission, knowing war was nearby. But through it, they each found inspiration.

“We went over there expecting to see sites of missile attacks and a lot of destruction,” Carter said. “But what we found was a beautiful country, a beautiful culture, very welcoming and kind people. A lot of heroic faces.”

And a mission that reignited their passion for what they do: Caring for people in times of great need.

Nearly $1.5 million in donations from the Spirit of Charity Foundation at UMC allowed the medical professionals to bring their expertise to Lviv. Both Carter and Rivera said they would return to help treat patients.

