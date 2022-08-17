BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: One more hot and dry day

Stormy pattern returns for the end of the week
Afternoon feels like temperatures reach triple digits once again.
Afternoon feels like temperatures reach triple digits once again.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect one more day with high temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices in the triple digits as we sit just to the east of high pressure. An area of disturbed weather along a weak cold front is sliding south into the base of a trough to the east and will allow for more energy to help develop storms across the region as we head towards the weekend. Rain chances Wednesday stay low through most of the day, but should pick up late afternoon into the evening. Thursday expect more wet weather with rain chances bouncing up to about 60% to finish out the week. More clouds and rain give us a bit of a break on temperatures with highs dropping back to near 90 degrees.

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
Next 3 Days
Last day of high heat then the stormy pattern returns
