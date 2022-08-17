BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. buys supplies for New Orleans area teachers

Area teachers heading into the current school year got an assist from Larry Nance Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) moves the ball against the Phoenix Suns...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) moves the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few teachers in the New Orleans area got a big assist earlier this week heading into the new school year.

Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. announced on social media last weekend that if school teachers in the area sent their classroom supplies lists his way he would cover the cost.

In the following days, area teachers were thanking Nance online, saying that their Amazon wish lists had been purchased with supplies heading their way to their classrooms.

A Hammond area elementary school teacher, Laura Thomas, said that she woke up Sunday morning to find supplies checked off of her list and was excited to learn that they would be arriving to her thanks to Nance.

“Saturday night, Larry Nance Jr. of the New Orleans Pelicans posted on Twitter asking teachers to send in their classroom wishlists.” Thomas shared on social media. “I sent in mine, just for fun. Today I arrived home to four huge boxes. How amazing is that???”

Nance’s generosity was spread around so much that he said that Amazon flagged his account for suspicious activity and he created multiple accounts to continue purchasing supplies off of teachers’ wishlists.

Needless to say, educators in the area have found a reliable teammate in Nance this season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates after hugging his father Donald...
Along with a new season schedule, the Pelicans have jokes
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard...
NBA schedule won’t have games on Election Day this year
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88
Devonte Graham, 27, was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 a.m. by the...
Pelicans’ Devonte Graham arrested for DWI, police say