Stormy pattern returns to end the wek

Some flooding possible over the next 7 days
Heavy rain at times over the next 7 days
Heavy rain at times over the next 7 days(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our brief heatwave will be ending as we round out the week. A stalled front over the area will be the focus for showers and storms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times beginning on Thursday. This could cause some flooding in spots.

The deep tropical moisture hangs around for the weekend and most of next week. It’s a little hard to target a specific day but any one day could bring heavy rain. It will not be as hot with highs mostly in the 80s to maybe lower 90s on a couple of days.

