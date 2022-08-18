BBB Accredited Business
15-year-old high school student arrested for bringing gun to school

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police Department arrested a 15-year-old high school student for bringing a loaded firearm to school Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Salmen High School staff was alerted about a student who had brought a gun on campus. The student was located along with the 9mm pistol concealed in the teen’s waistband.

The student was taken to Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center and booked with carrying of a weapon on school property.

