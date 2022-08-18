After Further Review: Five takes from Saints/Packers joint practice #2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take one: Jameis Winston progress

Jameis Winston walked up to practice with his shoulder pads in hand and signed some autographs. He then walked on the field, put his pads on and joined the first team during individual drills. He did the usual routes on air type work.

It was the most on-field work he’s done since injuring his foot early last week. However, that was where his day stopped. When both teams joined up for the joint session, Winston was once again watching, while Andy Dalton took the first team reps.

Winston appears to be getting close but is obviously not quite ready yet. Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that Winston won’t play in Friday’s preseason game.

Take Two: Chris Olave shines

Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave had himself a day. Olave caught a deep ball during the drive period that eventually set up a touchdown. He caught the Dalton pass over the shoulder.

Later in two-minute, Olave opened the drill with a catch on the sideline. He later caught a sail route for about 15 yards.

During the third down/red zone period, Olave also caught a touchdown pass from Dalton.

The rookie has really transitioned nicely in his first camp. It’s obviously a great sign that he was able to do it against another secondary.

Take Three: Defense stays sharp

I focused on the Saints first team defense for two of the periods. For the second straight day, that unit got the best of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.

During the drive period, the defense forced a three & out during Rodgers’ first opportunity. On third down, Rodgers overthrew his receiver on a nine route.

Rodgers’ best throw of the period came in his next opportunity, when he sliced one to Josiah Deguara on an over route for about 25 yards. The Saints defense stiffened after that and forced two straight incompletions to shut down the drive.

During the two-minute drill, Rodgers opened with four straight completions. His best one came on throw to Sammy Watkins where he climbed the pocket and threw a dime. But once again, after that the Saints defense regrouped and forced three straight incompletions to end the drive.

Take Four: Participation Report

Landon Young, Andrus Peat , Dwayne Washington and Chase Hansen all did not practice. Marcus Davenport started in pads but did not finish in them.

Ryan Ramczyk was out as well. It’s unclear if it was part of Ramczyk’s overall load management strategy he’s taken this camp. Nick Vannett returned to practice after missing Tuesday.

Early in practice, James Hurst, Trevor Penning and Sage Doxater all left right after the other meaning the Saints were down five tackles at one point. Fortunately, Penning returned to action.

Take Five: Other Observations

There were a few skirmishes Wednesday at practice. An early dust-up caused an early exit for wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Tight end Lucas Krull had a nice day. Krull caught a touchdown pass from Dalton during the third down, red zone period. Then, he had two nice catches that moved the chains during the two-minute period. It was good to see Krull have a good day, his last few practices were a little quiet.

Tight end Adam Trautman caught a jump-ball touchdown on a throw from Ian Book in the red zone.

Aaron Rodgers is one of those players that you come away with a deeper appreciation of his talent when you see him up close. Rodgers’ release when he pasess is very unique. It’s something that I didn’t fully grasp until I watched him throw the past couple of days.

