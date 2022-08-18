Bruce: Higher than average rain coverage continues into the weekend

BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More spotty showers and storms like today as we head into this weekend
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NUEVA ORLEANS (VivaNOLA) - When I talk about rain percentages, here is a good example of today. Today I forecast a 70% coverage. Although it did not rain all day, coverage is the FOX 8 area getting rain at some point during the day. Today on the north shore nearly 80% rain. South shore about 60%.The mini heat wave is over as rain chances are on the way up and some heavy downpours for some.

On the weather map, a cold front is stalled and weakening over the area. This is the reason for the higher rain coverage. while some of you get little to no rain, a few will see a downpour or two dropping a quick inch or 2. Highs over the next few days will average near 90 with no rain to the upper 80s in rain cooled areas.

More storms are expected as we round out the work week and even into the weekend. Now the weekend forecast looks pretty typical for summer with a mixture of sun and storms but the daily storm chances aren’t going down anytime soon. In fact even into most of next week we look to stay locked in to a more widespread storm coverage. Highs trend a little below normal over the next 7 days.

In the tropics we still have our eyes on a weak disturbance near the Yucatan which should enter the far southwestern Gulf this Friday into the weekend. Development just doesn’t look all that likely although a weak circulation may form as it heads inland into Texas by Saturday. The tropical moisture surge associated with this will help enhance the Texas/Louisiana rainfall over the next week.

Derechos de autor 2022 WVUE. Reservados todos los derechos.

Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Aug. 18
Morning weather update for Thurs., Aug. 18 at 7 a.m.
Rain chances the next week
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 8/17
