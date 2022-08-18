Consent decree monitors worried NOPD may be slipping in some categories due to manpower shortage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department faced a tough day in federal court, with Judge Susie Morgan and the monitors tasked with overseeing the consent decree that has laid out parameters for reform at the department both concerned that the ongoing manpower shortage is impacting NOPD’s compliance in several key categories.

Jonathan Aronie, the lead consent decree monitor with Sheppard Mullin law firm, laid out areas where he felt the department’s staffing could be impacting progress, such as community engagement.

“Person power problems are impacting the police department in a number of ways, including ways that relate to the consent decree,” Aronie said after the meeting. “I think with the right resources, they can sure those areas up very well. But they need a concerted effort, they need innovation.”

On Tuesday, the city filed a motion to terminate the consent decree as of September 14. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said the consent decree is one of the main issues causing officers to leave the department.

While the hearing Wednesday was for an update on the progress NOPD has made, not to consider that motion, both the monitors and Judge Morgan defended the consent decree and its impact on the department.

“I definitely see NOPD getting out from the decree, and I take Superintendent at his word that when they’re out nothing is going to change,” Aronie said. “That’s the most important thing here. We’re not doing this as a check the box exercise, we’re doing this for the betterment of the people of New Orleans.”

Donovan Livaccari with the Fraternal Order of Police said officers may feel the consent decree has led to overly punitive policies at the department, but that isn’t the reality.

“It has served a purpose in bringing the New Orleans Police Department up the forefront, I think, of constitutional policing. It’s a model of other police departments,” he said. “The consent decree doesn’t say what the discipline is going to be. The consent decree just says that there’s got to be a disciplinary investigation. The department interprets the consent decree and then puts those things into effect.”

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson acknowledged the department is dealing with issues with recruitment and retention. Judge Morgan said NOPD would have to learn how to effectively police with 950 officers, versus the 1,300 they once had.

“There’s some calls that we may not respond or provide a physical response to anymore. We have to really look at how we are policing today compared to yesterday,” Ferguson said. “We have a manpower crisis here. We’ve got to dedicate whatever we can to recruitment and retention so that we can make up a little bit for this.”

Livaccari said he is in favor of ending the consent decree, if only to save the money and put it toward recruitment and retention efforts.

“It’s certainly not responsible for the problems with retention. It is, though, expensive,” he said.

