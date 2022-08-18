Louisiana oysters linked to two Florida deaths this month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Florida’s Department of Health investigates the deaths of two people linked to eating raw oysters from Louisiana.

There are many requirements imposed on the industry to safeguard oyster-lovers, but during the warm months, May to October, there’s a bit of a risk for some people.

“It’s not a contaminant, it’s a natural inhabitant and we know when the water temperatures increase, usually above 68 degrees Fahrenheit, that this organism is going to be present,” Dr. Frank Lopez with LSU Health said.

Many different strains of the Vibrio bacteria can cause sickness after eating raw oysters and in rare cases, a serious infection that can be fatal for those with certain risk factors.

“Liver disease, anybody who’s immunosuppressed, people who have chronic medical conditions like diabetes or cancer are also at increased risk,” Lopez said.

The CDC says 100 people around the country die every year from Vibrosis, that you can also get from getting in the water with an open wound.

In Louisiana, 82 people have died from 1988 to 2018 from the bacteria according to the Department of Health.

“It was not uncommon to hear that 20 to 30 people died from Vibrio or they didn’t handle the oysters properly and now you don’t hear that anymore because they do such a good job tracking and monitoring our product,” Tommy Cvitanovich, owner of Drago’s said.

Cvitanovich says the Department of Health and Wildlife and Fisheries keep a very watchful eye over one of the state’s biggest seafood products.

“They have to be in a walk-in cooler on the deck of his boat within four hours and then when that time starts, they have to track the temperature-- the temperature of the meat inside the oyster, the temperature of the cooler and how fast the cooler was dropping,” Cvitanovich said. “Same thing when it gets to the dock and goes into the trucks.”

That’s so the bacteria can’t proliferate. The agencies also tag each sack.

“They can track back when the oyster was harvested, where it came from, who harvested it who transported it and how it got to where it is,” Cvitanovich said. “So, there’s a chain back all the way. There’s not many food products that you can do that with.”

If you have any of the conditions that put you at risk, you should avoid any raw seafood altogether, no matter where it’s from.

“If you love Louisiana oysters and Gulf oysters, cook them,” Cvitanovich said. “Whether you fry them, whether you sauté them in a spaghetti gravy, whether you Charbroil them, any way you cook them and that virus goes away. You get it up to over 160 degrees. It’s done.”

There aren’t a lot of details about the two Florida deaths, one man purchased them from a market in Pensacola, the other a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, but Cvitanovich believes because of our state’s operation, we’ll figure it out quickly and see if there was a hiccup somewhere along the chain of suppliers and distributors.

