BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lowe’s CEO announces $55M inflation bonuses for hourly associates

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high...
The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s Home Improvement announced Wednesday it will provide an incremental $55 million in inflation bonuses to its hourly frontline workers.

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation, CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a news release.

“I’d like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication,” he said.

The company employs more than 300,000 workers in the United States and Canada, according to its website, but it is unclear how much associates will receive as part of this bonus.

Higher gas prices and rising rents are among some of the concerns for many consumers.

Additionally, the higher back-to-school costs are a concern for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, education books and supplies are up 3.1%.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham has formally appealed a judge’s order requiring him to testify...
Graham appeals order to testify in Georgia election probe
A small aircraft landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning.
Small aircraft lands in canal near Baton Rouge Metro airport
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home