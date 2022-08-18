BBB Accredited Business
Mattel sues Rap Snacks over Nicki Minaj-themed ‘Barbie-Cue’ flavor

FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Toy maker Mattel is suing Rap Snacks over the Nicki Minaj-themed chip that shares the name with the famous plastic doll.

According to Reuters, Mattel says it never gave Rap Snacks permission to use its trademark. Now the toy maker has asked the court for an order blocking Rap Snacks from using the “Barbie” name and also profits gained from the “Barbie-Que” sales.

Rap Snacks is a Miami-based company that makes a signature line of snacks named after several rappers. The company has teamed up with several rappers like Snoop Dogg, Master P, Migos, Cardi B, and more have been a part of the snack franchise.

“The association is so evident that upon seeing the packaging, representatives for Defendant’s celebrity partner queried whether Rap Snacks had obtained permission from Mattel,” the lawsuit read. “Indeed, Rap Snacks never requested or received any such permission.” Mattel adds that Rap Snacks chose to continue using the name and did not “correct the misimpressions it foisted on the public,” and that lawsuit was done “as a last resort.”

Minaj has been using “Barbie” since her career kicked off, she was not named a defendant in the claim. The rapper herself has collaborated with Mattel in the past, however, creating a doll for charity in 2011.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

