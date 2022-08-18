BBB Accredited Business
Over $36M in state tax refunds unclaimed

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6, 2022, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed from LDR.

To claim a refund, complete and return to LDR the voucher in the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated Aug. 18, 2022. The department will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the Oct. 6 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division.

