Storms return today knocking down the heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mini heat wave is over as rain chances are on the way up and some heavy storms are expected in the forecast.

We actually have a cold front not too far away and that’s the driving force behind the shift to a stormier and not as hot pattern. Expect storms to return for your Thursday as downpours will get going with the progression of the day. The stronger storms will be capable of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Don’t be shocked if you pick up a quick inch or two of rain today which could lead to some street flooding. Highs should stay right at 90 with most of the afternoon cloudy and in the 80s.

Look...it may finally rain in Texas! Not just a little either, a stormy pattern is settling back in for us but this time it will include our friends to the west. Tropical moisture + an old front will yield some widespread stormy days upcoming. #lawx #txwx pic.twitter.com/oaOoVXDTDx — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 17, 2022

More storms are expected as we round out the work week and even into the weekend. Now the weekend forecast looks pretty typical for summer with a mixture of sun and storms but the daily storm chances aren’t going down anytime soon. In fact even into most of next week we look to stay locked in to a more widespread storm coverage. Highs trend a little below normal over the next 7 days.

In the tropics we still have our eyes on a weak disturbance near the Yucatan which should enter the far southwestern Gulf this Friday into the weekend. Development just doesn’t look all that likely although a weak circulation may form as it heads inland into Texas by Saturday. The tropical moisture surge associated with this will help enhance the Texas/Louisiana rainfall over the next week.

