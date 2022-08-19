Bruce: Not a washout, but rain and a few storms will be around

NUEVA ORLEANS (VivaNOLA) - The weekend is here and rain chances continue through Sunday. Not a washout, but showers and a few storms will be around. There will be many dry hours throughout your weekend. More heat and humidity will be with us as there is no major changes in sight.

Bruce: Here is the rain coverage so far today into the evening. Coverage has been at 50-60%. not everyone saw heavy rain, in fact some saw none. This will be th trend into the weekend. Not a washout, but spotty storms and downpours around. pic.twitter.com/yn1gMk7q9S — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 19, 2022

Same story for the weekend as we get a little bit of everything. There will be periods of sunshine that makes it feel quite hot and then you’ll see those downpours fire up across the area. Rain chances may trend up just a bit by Sunday. however overall it looks to be normal late summer weather around here.

Into next week I am watching a low pressure that could dump tons of rain on Texas as it combines with a deep moisture feed from the Gulf. Some of this heavy rainfall possibly trends in our direction as we head into the middle of next week. Still too early to talk specifics but something to monitor.

A weak disturbance is crossing the Yucatan and moving into southern Gulf this morning. There is a higher chance this becomes a depression before it slides back into Mexico on Saturday. This is not our worry. Outside of that it’s calm in the tropics, for now.

